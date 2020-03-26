Foodpanda denies rider positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Foodpanda Malaysia has denied allegations that one of their riders has been infected with Covid-19.

This came after videos and messages circulating on WhatsApp depicting a food delivery rider who appeared to have collapsed at the corridor of an apartment complex.

He was seen carried away on a stretcher by a medical staff.

A message accompanying the video stated that the individual worked as a foodpanda delivery rider from an apartment complex in Old Klang.

It also said that police are currently conducting contact tracing.

"We would like to verify that after checking with our rider fleet, it showed that there are no suspected or confirmed Covid-19 among our riders," said the company in a statement tonight.

The statement said that they will monitor the situation closely and implement necessary measures in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.