Jogger among those nabbed for flouting MCO

GEORGE TOWN: Seven men, who were sweating it out at Padang Jalan D S Ramanathan in Pulau Tikus here this evening, were detained by police for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

At the time of arrest, six of them were playing football while another was jogging around the field.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the Pulau Tikus police station chief, who was monitoring the area as part of the Ops Covid 19 operation, saw the group of men, aged between 23 and 56, playing football and jogging on the field.

“He then approached them before arresting them.

“They were detained for violating the MCO,” he said tonight.

Photo and video footage of policemen approaching the men and their arrests have since been uploaded on to social media.

Soffian said the government had announced the stay-at-home order, which has since been extended until April 14.

“However, all those detained did not comply with the order,” he added.

The case is investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life and Section 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The seven men are expected to be remanded tomorrow.