Higher Education students to receive one-off RM200 each

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education students will receive a one-off payment of RM200 each as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package announced to cushion the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government has allocated RM270 million of the RM250 billion stimulus package for this initiative.

The aid, he said, would be distributed to students in May.

“Students at public and private varsities, polytechnics, community colleges and students pursuing matriculations are entitled to this aid,” he said in the special live telecast today.