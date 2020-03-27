PM: Medical frontliners battling Covid-19 to get special allowance

KUALA LUMPUR: Frontline healthcare workers will receive special allowances as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government will provide special stipends to doctors, nurses and other medical personal directly involved in the management and containment of the deadly Covid-19 infection.

“I am aware that during these trying times, our healthcare staff are worn out and feeling pressured. But we must stay strong to fight this great challenge,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that in honour of their sacrifices, the government will increase their existing special allowance from RM400 to RM600 monthly from April 1, until the outbreak ends.