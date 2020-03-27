6-month rental waiver for PPR residents

KUALA LUMPUR: People's Housing Project (PPR) residents and federal government-owned premises, including school canteens, nurseries, cafes, and convenience stores are entitled to a six-month rental waiver.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced this initiative today as part of the government’s RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

“I understand the hardships faced by the B40 community in urban areas, especially those living in the PPR projects.

“Thus, the government has agreed to extend the rent payment exemption for PPR residents from the previously announced one-month to six months with a total cost of RM3 million to be borne by the government,” he said in the special live telecast aired today.

He said 3,636 PPR units - rented or transit homes - under the Housing and Local Government Ministry would benefit from this initiative.

As for the 4,649 rent-to-own PPR units, he said, residents are permitted to delay their monthly payment for six months - from April to September 2020, which would cost the government RM5.7 million.

Muhyiddin said federal government-owned premises, which includes all premises owned by agencies and statutory bodies of the Federal government are also entitled for a six-month rental waiver.

He urged the respective state governments, local authorities, and government-linked companies to grant the same exemptions to ease the people’s burden.