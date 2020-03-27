Electricity rebates: TNB pledges another RM150mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has pledged RM150 million to support the government’s announcement on tiered electricity rebate to assist Malaysians hit by the economic slowdown following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A statement from TNB said the amount covers the rebates that will be given to different categories of consumers.

The rebate will depend on the consumption of electricity among different categories of consumers.

For instance, three million domestic consumers, whose monthly consumption is below 200 kilowatt hour (kWh) will receive a 50 per cent rebate. There are different rates of rebate for two other categories of consumers.

The rebates will be reflected in their electricity bills beginning May.

“Today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a tiered rebate for electricity bills of between 15 per cent and 50 per cent for domestic users in Peninsular Malaysia.

"Almost 90 per cent of residential consumers in Peninsular Malaysia will automatically receive the rebate with effect from April 1 until September 30 with those among the B40 group benefiting from the highest rate of 50 per cent.

“The rebate will be reflected in electricity bills beginning May. Under the tiered rebate, three million domestic consumers (monthly consumption below 200kWh) will receive a 50 per cent rebate; while 1.5 million consumers (monthly consumption between 201kWh and 300kWh) will receive a 25 per cent rebate; and another 2.2 million consumers (monthly consumption between 301kWh and 600kWh) will receive a 15 per cent rebate,” it said in the statement.

TNB said the reduced electricity bills will be jointly subsidised by the government, TNB, as well as funds from the Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE).

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the utility company was throwing its full support on the government’s move to provide relief for the rakyat during the MCO, which has been extended to April 14.

“The slowdown in economic activity will be exacerbated by the extended MCO, and further impact those who are already struggling in this current situation,” said Amir Hamzah in the same statement.

“As an organisation that continues to have the rakyat at heart, TNB is fully supportive of the government’s effort to provide some relief to households that need it the most, and are committed to channel funds towards initiatives that can directly assist the rakyat.”

Last week, TNB had pledged RM10 million to the Health Ministry to help replenish diminishing medical supplies at the front lines of the nation’s medical and healthcare institutions in the fight against Covid-19.

“As a provider of essential services to the nation ourselves, TNB is deeply appreciative of the nation’s medical and healthcare frontliners who are risking their own lives to keep all of us safe from this virus.

“I am pleased that our contribution has enabled medical supplies to be sent swiftly to a few major hospitals, including Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital and University Malaya Medical Centre.

“The Board of TNB has also agreed to an additional RM10 million which we will disburse to other hospitals across the country,” said Amir Hamzah.

He said TNB’s immediate focus was to support the Health Ministry in the fight against Covid-19, and to help the most vulnerable segments of the rakyat, and he admitted that the things could get more challenging in the coming days, weeks and months.

“This is going to be a long fight, and TNB wants to be there for Malaysians as we face it together.” he said.