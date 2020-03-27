Covid-19: Boost kicks off donation drive

KUALA LUMPUR: Homegrown e-wallet, Boost, has started a donation drive to help ease the burden of those directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The fund was introduced in conjunction with the launch of #BoostGotYou campaign that aims to help Malaysians get through the current crisis which has led the government to issue a Movement Control Order (MCO).

Chief Executive of Boost, Mohd Khairil Abdullah, said the Tabung Covid-19 was created to enable people to easily channel their support through their e-wallets where Boost would then deploy the funds to the appropriate beneficiaries fighting the deadly virus.

“There are many unsung heroes in the medical profession who are working tirelessly to put our needs ahead of theirs, and in the midst of this battle to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyday poses new challenges for everyone and we encourage Malaysians to get involved and join us in the effort to support and assist our frontliners who are keeping us safe as well as families of victims through this fund,” he said in a statement.

Khairil said all funds collected will be channeled directly to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) recently established special Covid-19 fund and various non governmental organisations actively looking after communities directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All funds received from now until March 31 will be channeled to MOH, while funds received starting April 1 to April 30 will be distributed between MOH and relevant NGOs.

The funds given to MOH will help the ministry purchase medical equipment, medicines, reagents, disposable items, and other medical necessities.

Khairil said the Boost Covid-19 fund is the first of five initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign.

He said the other four initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign are launched in the coming days.

It will enable Malaysians to gain easy access to all their daily essentials like ordering food and groceries; pay bills and top up their prepaid phone plans; stay entertained with streaming content as well as games; and protect themselves through Covid-19 insurance coverage.

"While our frontliners work tirelessly to protect Malaysians from this deadly pandemic, all of us can play our part by observing the MCO.

“Boost and other digital providers have created services for Malaysians to be able to carry out necessary tasks such as paying bills, topping up their prepaid credits to stay connected to loved ones and even shopping for groceries online without having to leave the safety of their homes. Let us do our individual parts to support the sacrifices our frontliners are making for the country,” he said.