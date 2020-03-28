China firms contribute 50k face masks to Pahang

KUANTAN: Three companies from China operating near Gebeng here contributed some 50,000 disposable surgical masks to the state government today to help in the battle against Covid-19.

Beibu Gulf Holding (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Jianhui Paper (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) distributed the boxes to the state government at Wisma Sri Pahang and also to the State Disaster Operation Controlling Centre.

Beibu Gulf Holding (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd executive deputy general manager Lu Yong said when the Covid-19 outbreak hit China, Malaysia provided strong support and continuously distributed aid to the country.

"Since the situation in China has improved and Malaysia is starting to see an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we want to assist the people and the Pahang government. This is to display our solidarity with Malaysia.

"The close Malaysia-China relationship has allowed MCKIP along with several organisations from China to contribute the face masks to the state government," he said in a statement after handing the contribution to Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak today.

Yong said to overcome the shortage of face masks, China will send the supplies in stages to Pahang.

He said due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, Beibu Gulf Holding (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Jianhui Paper Kuantan (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have started to implement restrictions on the entry and exit of its staff, and also at various international logistics routes under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Beibu Gulf International Port Group is a multinational company ranked among the top 500 in China.

It has invested some RM7.5 billion in several projects including the MCKIP, Kuantan Port and Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd in Pahang.

#kw MCKIP, face masks, Covid-19