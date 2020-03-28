Scammers taking advantage of Covid-19 crisis

PUTRAJAYA: Scammers are taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and related government aid to dupe people into parting with their money.

Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force, police have opened 393 investigation papers (IPs) with total losses incurred reaching RM3 million as of March 25.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the IPs involved online sales of face masks as well as fraudulent withdrawals of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings.

“Scammers started making various ‘offers’ on social media platforms when the government had announced to the public that they can withdraw their EPF savings.

“The scammers tricked victims into surrendering their identification cards and bank account details on the pretext of assisting them to withdraw their EPF savings.

“I would like to urge the public to please be careful. Do not believe everything you read on social media. If it involves EPF, please contact the respective organisations for clarification on the procedures,” said Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced that EPF contributors age below 55 would be able to withdraw from their Account 2.

This is among several initiatives introduced by the government to lessen the burden of the people as the country is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Under the i-Lestari Withdrawal facility, EPF members would be allowed to withdraw maximum RM500 a month for 12 months. Applications can be made from Apr 1 while withdrawals can be made from May 1 onwards.