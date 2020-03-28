More than 3,600 Malaysians still stranded overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Malaysians stranded abroad are on the rise due to transboundary restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said that as of today, there are 3,616 Malaysians stranded in 58 countries.

“The numbers are increasing daily due to emergency containment measures which are enforced globally,” he said.

Wisma Putra had earlier said that as of Friday, there were 3,468 Malaysians stranded in 61 countries.

Kamarudin said MIC would be funding the return of 1,988 Malaysians who are still stranded in India. He said the political party would be booking 12 flights for the group, which makes up the highest number of Malaysians stranded overseas.

The Malaysians in India comprise a total of 916 travellers stranded in Chennai; 523 in Trichy; 328 in New Delhi; 173 in Amritsar; and another 48 in Mumbai, whose flights were cancelled due to India’s travel lockdown.

“The repatriation will be done in stages as soon as possible after resolving matters related to bookings and approvals. In the meantime, I hope Malaysians will remain calm and follow the instructions by the local authorities while keeping in touch with our missions there.”

He said Wisma Putra recorded its highest appreciation to MIC for its assistance in bringing home Malaysians stranded in India and Bangladesh.

Kamarudin said this in an update on the situation on Facebook today.

MIC had earlier chartered seven commercial flights with the help of their corporate partners to bring Malaysians home from Chennai, Trichy and Bangladesh.

“We hope such collaborations can continue so that stranded Malaysians can return home," he said, adding that MIC is also planning to bring home Malaysians stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Also present during the live telecast was MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Saravanan said the news was a relief to the Indian community and thanked all who were involved including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Kamarudin, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and other senior Wisma Putra officers and diplomatic staff.

He said this time around, Malaysians would be flown back home from Mumbai, New Delhi and Amritsar besides Chennai and Trichy; where the bulk of the stranded travellers had congregated.

“All the costs will be borne by MIC and they (the aircraft) are just now waiting to take-off as soon as approvals are given by both countries.

“Earlier MIC with the help of the ministry flew 1,106 Malaysians back from Chennai and Trichy by making arrangements with AirAsia. Later we flew out around 200 medical students of all races from Dhaka, Bangladesh," he said.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin also said Weststar Aviation was working with the ministry to fly back 18 Malaysians stranded in Maldives, soon.

He also said Brunei has agreed to send home an additional 35 Malaysians from the 51 which it had initially agreed to via a Malaysia Airlines flight it had chartered to repatriate its citizens from Cairo, Egypt. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Malaysia has also agreed to send back 142 Bruneians on the same flight once it lands at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.