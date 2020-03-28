'Malaysia's rice stock stable'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry has dismissed reports that the country's rice stock can only last for two and a half months.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Malaysia has sufficient rice stock to meet current needs.

"Our current local rice stock at the factory, wholesale and retail levels stand at 523,000 metric tonnes. This is not including our existing locally produced rice as well as imported rice that are currently in our country.

"For now, the import of rice is not disrupted and it is going on as normal. Apart from Vietnam, we are also importing rice from producer countries such as Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, India, Cambodia and more.

"Syarikat Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has been instructed by the government to ensure and to enhance the stock of imported rice in the country," said Ronald today.

Ronald, however, said the nation's dependency on imported rice was only at 30 per cent.

"The overall amount of our local rice stock, as well as the import, are stable, under control and consistent to cater to the country's needs.

“The ministry will also continue to monitor the situation and ensure that rice stock is enough to cope with the country's monthly need of 200 metric tonnes.

"We would like to advise the rakyat not to worry about the rice stock in our country," said Ronald.