Bread company increases production to meet increasing demand

SHAH ALAM: Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn. Bhd has increased its production to 2.2 million loaves of bread a day through its five factories, currently operating 24 hours a day.

Its senior general manager Desmond Tan said the production was a five per cent increase in total production as compared to the time before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

"This supply is able to meet 60 per cent of the demand for bread from all over Peninsular Malaysia, with other bread brands have also been in high demand since the Movement Control Order was implemented," he said.

He said this during a visit by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid here, today.

He said despite the increase in bread production, the company ensured that it complied with production standards including cleanliness, delivery and date of expiry.

Rosol said retailers should adjust bakery purchases according to the needs of the people. -- BERNAMA