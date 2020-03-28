Jail time for wireman who rammed roadblock during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A wireman will spend the next year in jail for ramming into a traffic policeman manning a roadblock in the city to monitor the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 20.

The sentence was handed down to the 32-year-old after he was charged under Section 307 and 186 for attempted murder and for obstructing a public servant from discharging his/her duties, as well as Regulation 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease for the authorities to examine a vehicle.

In the incident that occurred two days after the MCO came into effect, the traffic policeman was left with a broken rib as well as injuries on his mouth and leg.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Superintendent Ramsay Anak Embol said the case was the first of its kind in the district since the MCO was enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The man was riding a motorcycle and did not wear a helmet when he arrived at the roadblock set up behind the Ideal Convention City Centre (IDCC) building in Section 15.

"The traffic policeman was with two other colleagues at that time," said Ramsay.

Following the incident, the man was detained and hauled up for investigations. He was charged at the Shah Alam court and subsequently pleaded guilty.

He was given a 12-month jail sentence from the date he was arrested.

Ramsay urged the public to give their cooperation to the police during the MCO period which will end on April 14.