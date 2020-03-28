Police close four roads in PJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today closed four roads in the Petaling Jaya area under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

They are Jalan 5/46 Gasing Indah (Petaling Jaya), Jalan Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9), Jalan Persiaran Jati (Section 8) and Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh (TSB) in Kota Damansara.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the closures were to control the movement of residents and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

He said motorists could use alternative routes like Jalan Pantai-New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Jalan Persiaran Kenanga-Kota Damansara Toll, Jalan Persiaran Surian-Palm Spring Kota Damansara and Jalan Persiaran Tropicana-Casa Tropicana.

“After 11 days of the MCO, we found that people are beginning to get used to it and are becoming more responsible, although there are defiant individuals who used alternative routes to avoid the six road blocks that have been set up,” he said in a statement today.

He said the road closures were implemented after reviewing the Health Ministry’s infection trend and statistics.

The closed roads could still be accessed by ambulances, police vehicles and those from the Fire and Rescue Department and Petaling Jaya City Council, he added.

“We suggest that those affected by the closures obey the MCO and be patient,” he said, adding that four personnel would be stationed at each road closure for 24 hours daily. –- BERNAMA