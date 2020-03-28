Malaysian Red Crescent gives JB's homeless free meals during MCO

JOHOR BARU: They came in droves. That was the scene yesterday when the city's homeless thronged a spot in the state capital to have a meal courtesy of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC).

Life has certainly become more precarious for them following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The MCO, which was supposed to end this coming Tuesday, has been extended to April 14.

Before the order, the homeless were dependent on the random generosity of the public, now rendered impossible to to restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Realising this, MRC, at 10am and 5pm daily, would organise impromptu soup kitchens for the destitute and the indigent who would otherwise have been utterly bereft.

A large crowd of people lining up to collect their food packets. - Pix: NSTP/ VINCENT D’SILVA.

During one of these sessions yesterday, the homeless lined up for their daily sustenance. They kept a social distance from one another in a long line that occasionally snaked with almost 200 people.

Helpers from MRC served them a meal at the walkway fronting the Straits of Johor near the city centre.

Velasamy S. Pillai, deputy chairman of MRC Johor Baru District, said: “It couldn’t be worse especially with the MCO. It is a challenge for us but we also do our part to contain the infection.”

He said the poor have become more vulnerable now and they need more than the usual support to sustain themselves.

“We are quite happy to note that a few of the non-government organisations (NGOs) have also rallied to support the poor and needy at this point of time.”

He said it was sad to see many who are either daily wage earners or odd job workers queue up just to get a decent meal, what more when many shops and restaurants are closed until April 14.

“The MRC will continue to do its part in serving the needy at all times and our mission does not just end here for there are those who are incapacitated to whom we will bring the food.”

MRC’s Community Services Committee member, Lekha Nandey, said the society was prepared to act during trying times to ensure that the homeless and needy don’t go hungry.

“But this is not the thin soup that Oliver Twist was served in the Dickens’ novel which prompted him to ask for more; this is fried rice, cucumber and a piece of chicken -- the stuff ordinary Malaysians take for granted.”