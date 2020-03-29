Penang issues appeal to passengers of Qatar Airways flight QR866

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department is urgently tracking down passengers on a recent flight from Doha, Qatar, in a possible Covid-19-related emergency.

In a Facebook post today, the department called for the attention of passengers of Qatar Airways flight QR866 which arrived at the Penang International Airport (PIA) on March 19 at 2pm.

The passengers are urged to contact the northeast district’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 04-281 8900.

However, the department made no mention of Covid-19 infection.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow touched on the issue in his daily Covid-19 update today.

“I urge all of you to obey the given instructions. Do not be stubborn, as this is not a trivial matter," he said.

The NST has contacted the Health Department and state representatives for comment.