Second EMCO enforced in Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR: The second Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced in Hulu Langat.

The government has agreed to enforce this on the advice of the Health Ministry following the 71 positive cases of Covid-19 infections from 274 students at Maahad Tahfiz AnNabawiyyah at Mile 23, Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

The EMCO covers from Mile 21 to Mile 24 at Sungai Lui.

"Considering the high number of cases in the school, the government has decided to enforce the order after Simpang Renggam," said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the EMCO involved 3,918 people, from around 700 households.

“This includes seven villages, comprising two Orang Asli villages and five Malay villages.

“This order will take effect from tonight, March 30 until April 13,” it said

Ismail Sabri said the purpose of EMCO was to contain Covid-19 infection in the area.

“This measure will enable us to conduct contact tracing among the households there during the 14-day period.”

He said the enforcement would put a stop to any movement between people and visitors in the area and forbid those already in the area to leave their homes.

“All business activities are also halted,” he said, adding that all roads connecting to the area were also closed.

He said the Welfare Department would provide food for the affected people during the 14-day period and a medical base will be operating there.

He said Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), the Armed Forces (ATM), Civil Defence Force (APM) and People's Volunteer Corps had been deployed to the area.

“We ask that the affected people remain calm and give their full cooperation to the officers from the Health Ministry and obey the directive from the authorities.”

For enquiries, the affected residents can call 03-89254809 or 03-89114200.