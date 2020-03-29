Health Ministry staff becomes eighth Covid-19 death today

KUALA LUMPUR: A 57-year-old woman became the latest fatal case of Covid-19 infection today, raising the death toll in the country to 35.

Saziah Mohd Said, the assistant administrator with the Health Ministry’s human resources department is the eighth victim to have died from the infection today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, via his Facebook account, said Saziah died at the Sungai Buloh Hospital at 4pm today.

“Her passing is a loss to the ministry,” said Dr Adham.

Earlier today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had announced that seven people had died from Covid-19 as of this afternoon.