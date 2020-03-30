Only two private sector staff allowed to enter office for one day

KUALA LUMPUR: Private sector workers holding positions in either the finance or human resources (HR) departments are allowed to clock in to their respective offices for a day to process employee payrolls.

The Human Resources Ministry said in a statement today that these employees are allowed to enter the office on either March 31 or April 1, since the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still in force.

“To ensure salary payments of all employees in the private sector are done in accordance with the law, the government has decided to allow employees working in the finance or HR departments to clock in for a specific task.

“That is to manage and process the payroll for the purpose of paying salaries, and it can be done only on one day, either March 31 or April 1 and the maximum (staff) allowed (to enter the office) is two people only,” the statement read.

The ministry also said employers must prepare a letter or a release document to show proof of permission for the relevant employees to travel to work.

The information required in the document or letter includes the staff’s full name, MyKad number and the employer’s contact number, the ministry said.

“The worker must bring this letter or document with them so they can travel smoothly to work in case the authorities ask for it (at roadblocks).”

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently announced the extension of the MCO to April 14, amid a rise in Covid-19 positive cases, deaths and expectations that the situation could get worse.