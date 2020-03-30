Nationwide disinfection exercise begins today

PETALING JAYA: A large-scale cleaning and disinfection exercise to contain the spread of Covid-19 is being carried at 47 locations within six states around the country today.

The six states are Selangor, Perak, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, and Kelantan.

the first disinfection exercise that was conducted at the wet market in Jalan Othman. -NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said 23 of the locations were located within areas categorised as Covid-19 red zones, including those placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The remaining locations, she added, were within areas categorised as Covid-19 orange zones that recorded between 20 and 40 cases.

Eight types of chemicals use in disinfection exercise. -NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS

“The ministry via the Fire and Rescue Department is heading this operation and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) has been tasked to carry out the public sanitisation works.

“Local councils at the respective states and districts together with SWCorp concession companies are also involved in this exercise.

“This includes states which did not adopt and enforce the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007,” she said.

Earlier this morning, Zuraida witnessed the first disinfection exercise that was conducted at the wet market in Jalan Othman here.

Present was Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid.

more than 500 people from the department, including personnel from the Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT), would be involved in the exercise. -NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS

Hamdan said more than 500 people from the department, including personnel from the Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT), would be involved in the exercise.

“There are eight types of chemicals that have been suggested by the Health Ministry. For this exercise, the chemical that we are using is sodium hypochlorite which cost between RM5 and RM6 per litre,” he said.