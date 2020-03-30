Malaysian Bar says lawyers too need helping hand

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers have now joined the chorus of those seeking help following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), saying it has taken a toll on legal firms nationwide.

Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir said many legal firms were already in dire situation prior to the MCO but the situation now had forced everyone to dip into their reserves to stay afloat.

Calling on the government to introduce special reliefs for law firms, he said initiatives such as microcredit schemes and loan deferments will not do much to help law firms in the long run.

“It is unreasonable to expect law firms to take on such debts without the necessary sustainable income.

“The Malaysian Bar urges the government to instead provide interest-free grants and special funds for law firms. We also hope Bank Negara Malaysia, as well as financial institutions, can be persuaded to waive or reduce interest rates on loans, for the relevant duration of the loan deferments,” he said.

Salim said the government should also consider subsidising 50 to 80 per cent of law firm staff salaries.

He said that as the MCO period continues to affect the cash flow of law firms, the government should either provide for an extension on the submission and payment of income tax beyond April 30, or to do away with tax instalment payments (CP500) for this year.

“We also hope the government will look into reducing the allocated percentage of employer contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

“A balance must be struck between providing for business owners as well as employees, in protecting and defending the economy from a crisis,” he said, adding the Bar Council was trying to reach out to its members with assistance in any way possible during this daunting period.