Intel commits RM2mil to help frontliners combat Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: Intel Malaysia has committed to donate over RM2 million to assist healthcare professionals combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The donation will be used to purchase test kits, ventilators, patient monitors and air purifiers for general hospitals in Penang and Kedah; and provide support for other government agencies.

Corporate vice president and general manager of Assembly Test Manufacturing at Intel Corporation, Robin Martin, said that Intel is collaborating with the American Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (AMCHAM), via the #AMCHAMCares programme, to ensure that the donation reaches institutions that urgently need them.

“The Malaysian government and Health Ministry is working overtime to protect the citizens of this country. We recognise the extra strain this current situation is putting on them and particularly healthcare frontliners.

“This is why we have decided to contribute some of our resources to reducing the burden on the Malaysian healthcare system, enabling healthcare professionals to concentrate on looking after all of us,” he said today.

Intel Malaysia is the first offshore site for the Intel Corporation, with more than RM22 billion invested in the country since 1972.

Today, Intel Malaysia employs more than 10,000 people, including at the country’s largest design and development centre, and one of only two Intel shared services hubs supporting HR, Finance, Procurement, IT, and Supply Chain operations to Intel sites globally.

Intel Malaysia is also Intel’s largest assembly and test manufacturing site that produces Intel’s latest products, utilising smart manufacturing techniques.

Meanwhile, the Penang Covid-19 Fund received a further boost today with Hotayi Electronic (M) Sdn Bhd and Taipei Investors' Association in Malaysia Penang Standing Committee contributing RM200,000 and RM100,000 respectively.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the setting up of the fund to enable more private sectors and others to donate to help vulnerable groups impacted by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a separate development, Chow said he will raise the issue of difficulties faced by employers in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during a special session of the National Security Council: Covid-19 Management, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at noon tomorrow.

“My office has contacted the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Penang branch and the various Chambers of Commerce in the state to get their feedback on how the state government and the private sector can work together to rebuild Penang's economy," he added.

Chow also said that the State Security Council meeting, which he chaired this morning, has decided on several initiatives which will be carried out during the subsequent phase of the MCO, which has been extended to April 14.

“During the meeting, the state police chief also informed us that the compliance rate of the MCO has now reached 95 per cent as of yesterday," he added.