How Penang has stayed one step ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has stayed on top of things, even when a second wave of Covid-19 infections struck, by laying out a strategic plan to contain the spread of the virus.

Even before the federal government announced Movement Control Order (MCO), Penang had already launched the "Penang Lawan Covid-19" campaign; while a state level task force was being set up to coordinate efforts between departments.

“The plan was to contain, be transparent and inform, and also mitigate," Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told The New Straits Times.

“With five new cases confirmed in Penang on March 13, the state government moved quickly to cancel all state-organised public events.

Both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) set up their own task forces and deployed 4,700 workers to the ground for cleaning and disinfection works.

Once the MCO was launched, they worked together with other government agencies to enforce regulations.

With the safety of frontliners made a priority, the state government ensured the public that the hospitals in the state are equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), beds, gloves and sanitisers.

The RM10 million given to the state by the federal government has been channelled to equip frontliners with necessary tools and items.

Penang also took the initiative to be transparent on cases reported in the state, with Chow himself addressing the people live through social media daily.

Penang opted for Facebook and Telegram, while also having a dedicated website, to update the public on statistics and information pertaining to the virus, with a clear presentation method using charts and graphs.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow - NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

About 150 billboards were erected and posters distributed all over the state to provide public awareness messages.

Through the Penang Lawan Covid-19 campaign, several videos were produced in four main languages – Bahasa Melayu, English, Hokkien and Tamil – to educate the public.

“We believe Penang is the first and only state with a dedicated platform to inform the people about the novel virus.

“Only with facts and information can Penang fight the pandemic effectively," he added.

Penang also anticipated the economic hit from the worsening pandemic.

Chow recently announced the RM75 million Covid-19 economic stimulus package, which will benefit 410,000 recipients.

The stimulus package, which targets the poor and most vulnerable communities, covers hawkers, small business owners, taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers, and the B40 group.

Amongst the initiatives is one-off RM500 aid to small traders and licensed hawkers, benefiting 14,012 people; two-month rent exemptions to housing scheme and People's Housing Projects (PPR) under state government for 1,816 units; and one month exemption for business premises rented under the local government and state government.

The Penang Covid-19 Fund was also launched to allow the private sector rebuild Penang’s economy and society, with Chow and other executive councillors agreeing to take a one-month pay cut, which will go towards the fund.

“The state has also initiated a food distribution programme to ensure no one will go hungry in Penang.

“The state government and law enforcement authorities will ensure that the supply of food will not be cut off, and again, I emphasise that we seek the cooperation of all Penangites to ensure this victory," said Chow.

Mid-way into the 28-day MCO, Penang recorded 87 cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday, with 46 successfully treated and discharged, and also one death.