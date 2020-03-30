Pulau Gaya islanders told to plan trips to city amid Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Villagers of Pulau Gaya here have been told to have a plan in place for their outings to the city to run errands.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said a village chief has been told to take a consensus and appoint representatives among smaller communities to go out to buy food or other items.

“Police have imposed tighter control of their movement where the boats are only allowed to go out in the morning and afternoon.

“We do not want a case when there are too many boats, people become complacent and move freely without planning,” he said when met at the state administrative building centre here.

Zaini, however, noted that during his visit and based on health authorities’ screening conducted at the island, it was found that food items were available.

He said that for medical services, the police would assist the islanders in terms of transportation to go to the town.

As for illegal settlements statewide, Zaini said there was no problem for now.

Since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), police have arrested 40 people who defied the MCO, including nine youths who were caught playing sepak takraw and a man who was involved in cockfighting in the interior of Sabah.

However, he said the overall compliance of the order was above 90 per cent.