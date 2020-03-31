Dewan Rakyat meeting to proceed on May 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next Parliament sitting will begin on May 18 as earlier scheduled, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said today.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, in charge of Parliament, said the House was taking steps to prepare for the May 18 meeting.

“We are also taking measures based on developments related to Phase 1 and 2 of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has been enhanced in a number of locations,” he said in a statement.

He added that the government’s focus was to ensure the safety of all, including members of parliament.

“As such, all parties have to give their fullest cooperation and follow the authorities’ instruction as the officers are doing their very best to erradicate Covid-19.”

On March 4, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the meeting for the third session of the 14th Parliament of Malaysia had been pushed back from March 9 to May 18.

The House is to sit for 15 days between May 18 and June 23.

The second and third meeting are scheduled to be held from July 27 to Aug 27 and Sep 28 to Nov 26 respectively.