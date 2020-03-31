Dr Jemilah appointed PM's special advisor on public health

KUALA LUMPUR: Mercy Malaysia founder Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood has been appointed special advisor to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on public health.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Dr Jemilah will be advising the prime minister on health policies and initiatives.

Dr Jemilah, who is the under secretary-general of partnerships of the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies, has vast experience in the medical field.

She has also been directly involved in various humanitarian works locally and internationally.

Dr Jemilah was the recipient of the Asean Prize 2019 – an award aimed at recognising individuals or organisations that contributed to the development of an Asean community.

She graduated as a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and went on to earn her Masters in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from the same institution.