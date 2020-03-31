Befrienders KL sees more calls during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Befrienders Kuala Lumpur has seen an increase in the number of calls during the first phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its executive director Kenny Lim said the outbreak of the Covid-19 and the subsequent implementation of MCO from March 18 had affected many people in different ways, one of them was mental health.

Being confined indoors for a prolonged period of time can cause stress, anxiety, fear and helplessness, he said.

“As a non-profit organisation that offers emotional support to those who are distressed, feeling depressed or suicidal, The Befrienders Kuala Lumpur noted an increase in the number of calls received.

“In the first seven days of MCO, there was a 13 per cent increase in the number of calls received, where 9 per cent of those calls were due to issues related to Covid-19 or the MCO,” said Lim.

He said despite the MCO, the non-governmental organisation was able to operate its centre in Jalan Templer, Petaling Jaya.

However, due to the high concentration of Covid-19 cases in the district – 223 cases as of 12pm on March 29, the organisation was advised to consider alternatives to reduce or eliminate movement of its volunteers.

“With respect to this, we have decided to transition to using Skype, a telecommunications app, to allow our trained volunteers to continue providing emotional support online from their homes,” Lim said.

He said those who are in need of a listening ear can visit our website: www.befrienders.org.my for further information on how to download, install and use Skype as well as its operating hours.

Lim said they would also provide regular updates on its Twitter and Facebook accounts (@BefriendersKL) on the duration and operating hours for this service.

He added that calls made using this service will continue to adhere to the organisation's existing confidentiality and privacy policy.