Cambridge announces evidence-based grading for May/June exam series

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has announced that the decision on grades to be awarded for the cancelled May and June exams will be a collaborative one with schools.

In an email sent out to all institutions yesterday, CAIE said the grades for each candidate will be made by Cambridge, using a combination of evidence.

This is to ensure that all students studying in many different countries and contexts around the world receive a fair, valid and globally recognised qualification.

“Our approach will be to ask schools to collaborate with us as we make evidence-based decisions about grades for each candidate in each subject they have entered for in the May/June 2020 exam series for Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level and Cambridge Pre-U.”

Schools are asked to consider evidence that can be used to support the grades.

“The evidence should consist of examples of work candidates have done to prepare for their May/June 2020 exams.”

This includes, but will not be limited to mock exams, coursework (complete or incomplete), assignments, AS Level results for "staged-route" A-Level candidates and grades in previous sittings for candidates re-taking exams.

In gathering evidence, schools are told that they do not need to provide fresh work such as setting new mock papers, assignments or asking students to complete any unfinished coursework.

Schools are to process the evidence in due course until CAIE releases more information on Apr 7. Clear guidance and support will be provided throughout this process to ensure fair and reliable results.

Centres may also withdraw some or all entries from the June 2020 series and then enter these candidates in a later series such as November 2020 starting from mid-May.

CAIE said they are currently reviewing the possibility to provide some syllabuses in this series which are currently only available in the June series.

Schools will receive updated information by Apr 10.

On March 22, CAIE announced that they will not run their examinations for the May and June 2020 series in all countries outside the United Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic.