Tun M's first solo live session

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahthir Mohamad today answered about 20 questions from his Instagram and Twitter followers through a live chat session.

The 35-minute session which was scheduled at 11.30am could be viewed on his official Facebook and Instagram pages.

The topic he covered included queries about his daily routine since resigning as Prime Minister and his views on the partial lockdown.

In the video, he told his followers that it was his first time trying to make the live video himself.

Before he began answering questions, Dr Mahathir told viewers the movement control order (MCO) needs to be followed to help break the chain of the Covid-19 infection and to flatten the curve.

“How is everyone? I pray that my social media followers are all in good health. This is the first time I’m trying out doing live by myself.

“Certainly, during MCO, many may feel bored and some frequently go in and out of the kitchen to find food.

“Maybe some are watching Netflix series like me, reading books, learning to cook, watching YouTube, doing simple workouts and learning new skills and whatever activity it is, it is beneficial,” he said.