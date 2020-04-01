MCO: Terengganu 'ghost' has frightening experience with cops

CHUKAI: Muhammad Urabil Alias, who became an internet sensation after dressing up as a “pontianak” (a Malaysian ghost) to scare people into staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) recently, had a fright when a team of policemen came knocking at his door.

“I thought that the men in blue, dressed in their full police gear, had wanted to arrest me. They asked if I was the one who had dressed up like a ghost intending to scare youngsters into staying at home.

“The policemen from the Kemaman police headquarters then told me to wear the costume again and to meet them outside the house. Only God knew how scared I was at that moment.

“To my surprise, they told me that they wanted to thank me for doing my part (ensuring that others toe the line during the MCO),” said the 38-year-old when contacted.

“I was elated and touched by the acknowledgment that came from the frontliners themselves.

“Until now, the `pontianak’ picture is still being shared on social media, and has been widely debated among netizens regarding its authenticity,” he said.

The viral photo of Muhammad Urabil as a ‘ghost’. — Courtesy of Muhammad Urabil Alias

It was reported that Urabil’s wife, Norhayati Nayan, 39, had taken a photo showing the “ghost” standing atop a van by the roadside.

The picture went viral after it was posted online on Sunday. The creepy image was shared more than 3,300 times and received over 1,400 comments, as well as more than 900 likes.

Urabil was reported as saying that his stunt – which he said he did just for fun – seems to have worked, as many here are no longer keen on leaving their homes at night.

However, in response to netizens who complained that Urabil and Norhayati’s action had been “extreme”, the couple apologised, saying that it was not their intention to offend.