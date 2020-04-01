No Ramadan bazaars in Selangor this year, says MB

SHAH ALAM: All Ramadan bazaars in Selangor are canceled this year following the outbreak of Covid-19, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the decision was made based on the current situation of the outbreak in the state.

However, he said if the Health Ministry decided to give the greenlight for the bazaars to be held later, the state government would consider the recommendation.

“At this point, we have cancelled the Ramadan bazaars and this matter has been discussed online with the local authority presidents throughout Selangor, but if the MOH says they can be held, then we will hold them (Ramadan bazaars).

"However, I believe, with today's online sales and delivery capabilities, there may be an online Ramadan bazaar," he told a media conference here today.

Previously, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu had announced the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars in their respective stATES following the outbreak. -- BERNAMA