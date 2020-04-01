Media Prima's digital platforms hit new highs during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Media and entertainment company Media Prima Bhd saw a significant increase in video consumption on its digital platforms since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which came into effect last month.

In a statement today, Media Prima Digital said the MCO has contributed to an increase in Malaysians’ consumption of Media Prima content on YouTube by 35 per cent; while news video content consumption rose by 80 per cent.

“Given the ongoing restricted movement order from our government, people have turned to digital media platforms not only as a source of news updates, but also as a means to connect with their family and friends.

“During these trying times, consumers' main concern is regarding Covid-19 updates.

“Thus, the news & current affairs channels have also turned full attention to the aforementioned virus pandemic,” it said.

Media Prima’s news units have been faithfully serving Malaysians' needs and right to be informed amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Buletin TV3 received high viewership of its news videos for the past couple of weeks while Berita Harian and Harian Metro were the top 2 searches on Google Trends.

“New Straits Times Press (NSTP) sites have collectively maintained the highest combined traffic during this period.”

According to data tabulated by Malaysian Digital Association (MDA), there was increasing demand for entertainment, with Media Prima’s tonton seeing a jump of 232 per cent in sequential traffic in the third week of March.

“All digital platforms, especially Media Prima’s YouTube channels, have also been hosting live video streams, such as daily news programming and press conferences throughout the day.

“Not just that, the viewership on non-news content on Media Prima’s YouTube channels has been increasing too.

“The reality show ‘I Can See Your Voice’ pulled in over 2.5 million views, while TV dramas such as ‘Seindah Tujuh Warna Pelangi’ also managed to pull in over 2.5 million views, ‘Rindu Yang Terindah’ (over 2 million views), ‘Budak Tebing’ (over 1.1 million views) and ‘Maaf Tak Indah’ (over 500,000 views) in just six days from March 16 to 21.”

The MCO period has led to changes in media consumption behaviour, making it a good time for advertisers to review their marketing strategy, which may involve curating content and messages with caution and sensitivity during this difficult time, as well as shifting ad spend into more relevant mediums based on these changes.

“In crucial times like this, everyone is advised to play their part in staying at home and staying safe.

“Let’s flatten the curve and hopefully, we’ll all get to see the end of this pandemic soon.