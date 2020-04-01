HKL frontliners receive PPE from China

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry received a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from China today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the contribution – 10,000 units of N95 face masks and 50,000 units of surgical masks – was given to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL)

The PPE donation was handed over by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian.

“PPE is essential for medical frontliners who perform screening and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“We thank the Chinese Embassy for the contribution,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post today.