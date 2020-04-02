First cargo flight carrying medical supplies leaves for KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The first cargo flight transporting medical supplies and e-commerce goods took off from the Hangzhou International Airport in China yesterday en route to Kuala Lumpur.

Operated by Cainiao smart logistics network, which is the logistics arm of the Alibaba Group, the HGH-KUL route will operate five flights a week and during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, will play a key role transporting medical supplies to Malaysia as part of its global efforts to fight Covid-19.

Yang Haiming, senior expert of Cainiao’s export division in a statement said the plane will carry goods both ways and serve as an important logistics solution, as e-commerce grew stronger in Malaysia.

“The growing volume of cross-border e-commerce calls for a regular route between the two countries. The flight will be loaded with goods on the way back to China as well, which we believe will boost exports from Southeast Asian countries to China."

Meanwhile, Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, said the inaugural flight would establish Malaysia as an e-commerce hub for the region as well as empower SMEs and give local logistic industries a bigger opportunity.

“The launch of Cainiao’s chartered flights to Kuala Lumpur will give local SMEs and logistic industries a bigger stage to participate in global e-commerce trade and establish Malaysia as a hub for the region.”

According to Yang, both the Malaysian government and Alibaba Group have been working together to drive local SME exports in e-Commerce under the DFTZ initiative to support a more inclusive global trade.

The first cargo flight transporting medical supplies and e-commerce goods took off from the Hangzhou International Airport in China yesterday en route to Kuala Lumpur. — Cainiao

This was in line with Alibaba’s vision under the Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) and this flight connects Hangzhou, which is the home of Alibaba, and Kuala Lumpur, the first overseas eWTP hub.

Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airports in the statement, said the launch will further strengthen Malaysia Airports’ relationship with Cainiao, with whom it is jointly developing the e-Fulfilment hub at KLIA Aeropolis.

“The eWTP regional e-Fulfilment hub at KLIA Aeropolis, and the newly-launched dedicated cargo route, will help boost cross-border e-commerce trade and advance the growth of Malaysia’s logistics industry.”

Mohd Shukrie added that the e-Fulfilment hub at KLIA Aeropolis is designed to be a world-class logistics centre offering full suite integrated logistics services and supply chain management solutions to meet demands of cross-border trade participants and consumers.

The e-Fulfilment hub at KLIA Aeropolis is a state-of-the-art facility anticipating to become the preferred hub for cargo airlines which facilitates delivery of goods across the region within 72 hours.