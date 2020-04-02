Pregnant women, children brought home from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Seventy pregnant Malaysian women working in Singapore along with 10 children and people with disabilities were brought home today via the Johor causeway.

The trip was made possible by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore.

“They were brought home in two buses. Prior to that, they gathered at the Kranji MRT Station here as early as 10 am,” Malaysian Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore Muhd Radzi Jamaluddin told Bernama.

Muhd Radzi said special attention was given to the group as some of the women were almost due to deliver.

“Every effort was taken to ensure their safe return so that their babies could be delivered in their hometowns,” he said adding that some of them had also raised fears that

complications would arise if their babies were to be delivered in the republic.

“This is because both countries have imposed various conditions and restrictions on foreign visitors which were constantly changing thus encouraging them to return to Malaysia as soon as possible,” he said.

On March 31, the Malaysian government announced that all Malaysians who return to the country from overseas trips must undergo quarantine for 14 days at government quarantine centres effective April 3.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) period which took effect from March 18, has also forced some Malaysians who do not possess vehicles to walk for about one kilometre across the Causeway. -- Bernama