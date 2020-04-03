310 Malaysian students arrive from Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 310 Malaysian university undergraduates studying in Indonesia have returned home on Tuesday, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She said the repatriation exercise involved a collaboration between her ministry with other relevant ministries, state government and the private sector.

Noraini said the students who were from different universities in the republic transited in Jakarta before flying back together to Malaysia.

“They had gone through the disinfection process and health examination at the airport as required by the government. The students are now under quarantine at Institut Aminuddin Baki, Bandar Enstek, Nilai.

“The repatriation cost was fully borne by the students and their respective family’s, plus the Sarawak government and several political parties,” she said in a Facebook posting today.

She added that a counseling team and ustaz (for Muslim students) from local universities would be placed at the quarantine centres to help the students during the isolation period.

Noraini said there was no restriction for students seeking to return to Malaysia but they themselves or their family members have to bear responsibility.

“Those who wish to do so need to inform Education Malaysia representatives and the embassies at their respective countries,” she said.

Noraini said every student arriving at the airport needs also to undergo the health screening and a 14-day quarantine at a centre supervised by the National Disaster Management Agency.

“They can only be allowed to return home after the required quarantine period is over.

“Students who are still overseas are advised to stay put at their respective countries, follow the instruction of the university’s and the local government, and follow the updates on Covid-19 from reliable source,” she said.