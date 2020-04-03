Covid-19: Community enforcement mulled in move to break transmission chain

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is seriously looking into community enforcement as one of the many measures to break the chain of the Covid-19 transmission in the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that there are localities, in which, the community played an important role to protect members of their respective residential areas from being infected by the virus.

“While efforts are on-going to identify localities considered as hot spots areas (with high number of Covid-19 infection) in our effort to contain the virus, we also realised that there are also localities considered as ‘green’ areas.

“The community at these areas (which have been identified as ‘green’ areas by the health ministry) such long houses as well as Orang Asli settlement empowered themselves to protect each other by not allowing outsiders or those considered as ‘high-risk’ from entering into their respective residential areas.

“This is something that the ministry is seriously looking into (in preventing Covid-19 from further escalating in the country),” he told reporters here today.

The ministry, said Dr Noor Hisham, is also closely monitoring areas identified as Covid-19 hot spots.

“If there is an increase of the number of (new) cases, irrespective of the total new cases is 10 or even 40, in a locality, that showed there is virus transmission at that particular location.

“And that is also an indication for the ministry to enhance the MCO (Movement Control Order) at that particular area,” he said.