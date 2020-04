PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry will conduct investigation into actions by irresponsible quarters taking advantage of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to sell cigarettes online.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry is aware of such cases.

“The ministry has previously urged the public to take advantage of the MCO to try to quit smoking.

“We will investigate and take action against quarters selling cigarettes online,” he told reporters here today.