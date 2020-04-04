MCO: Army using drones to monitor public at Air Itam market

GEORGE TOWN: Authorities are using drones to monitor shoppers at the Air Itam market here to ensure better crowd control and social distancing.

Each drone will issue an alarm if it detects people clustering in a large group. This is in addition to warnings made through loud hailers and speakers by the army in the area.

"The armed forces are using drones to monitor the market here and also other locations.

"Yesterday, we used drones to check on reports that people were seen jogging at Persiaran Karpal Singh," northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said here, today.

He added that the police are also deploying its air patrol unit for surveillance using helicopters.

Speaking on the crowding situation at Air Itam, he said more shoppers are expected during the weekend.

However, he said the public is adhering to orders by authorities on the ground to maintain social distancing.

Air Itam market. - KHIS/DANIAL SAAD

As of yesterday, northeast district police had opened 42 investigation papers involving 131 people detained for various offences under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Up to 92 have been charged, while investigations for the others are ongoing.

Soffian added that the MCO compliance rate in the district has reached 95.3 per cent; and that at roadblocks, police now rarely receive ‘unacceptable reasons’ from members of the public who are on the roads.

"After 8pm, we can still see vehicles on the road, but after checks, we find that most of them (are essential services workers) coming back from work.

"At night, only one or two per cent of vehicles are on the road," he added.