Covid-19: Maeps transformed into massive makeshift hospital

SERDANG: Three days is all the government needed to transform the exhibition halls of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (Maeps) into a gigantic temporary makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Located in the heart of the 149-hectare agricultural park, the hospital is an additional facility which provides quarantine and treatment for low-risk patients in the country.

The hospital, which is the brainchild of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, can accommodate a maximum of 604 patients.

It was set up to ease congestion at gazetted Covid-19 hospitals by accepting low risk patients who only show mild symptoms of the virus.

The Health Ministry and other government agencies, such as the police and army, rolled up their sleeves and worked day and night to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated time.

Two halls, Hall A and Hall C, with a size of 9,600 sqm and 3600 sqm respectively, have been designated as the quarantine centre to house the patients.

Both facilities are fully air-conditioned and each patient will be provided a single bed and two pillows, a drawer, and a small study table for them to store their belongings.

The facilities are under the care of The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and cordoned off from visitors, as only authorised medical personnel are allowed to enter the area.

Surrounded by flora and fauna and a little isolated from the community, it is a suitable venue to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients.

A Health Ministry official involved in the project said they will ensure that the facility is always in top-notch condition.

“We try to include as many medical equipment as we can so patients here can have all the facilities needed.

“So far, I am satisfied with our achievements here,” the official said.

Patients will be placed in any of the 27 sections separated by big white partitions. Every section has about 10 beds.

They will be allowed to mingle with others, but are prohibited from leaving the facility.

The centre is also equipped with WiFi, televisions and computers.

Other medical facilities are also available at the premises, such as a pharmacy, X-ray machine, pathology laboratory, occupational health and safety services, and a dietician.

The hospital also provides a safe working environment for medical staff and nurses, as they will have special working rooms separated from the other areas.

Medical staff will also be required to don personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the quarantine area and disinfect once they leave.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the centre is meant to complement the 40 gazetted hospitals to treat Covid-19.

“So far, we are using 40 per cent capacity of the 40 hospitals to treat patients infected with the virus.

“We want to ease the congestion there (at the hospitals) so they can focus on those who require urgent care,” he said.

Dr Adham said the government has prepared 6,917 beds at these hospitals, with 410 of them in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 634 ventilators available.

“We are fully prepared to face any situation and this facility is one example,” he said.

Dr Adham said low-risk patients from the Klang Valley, Negri Sembilan and Perak can be transferred to this facility for treatment and be discharged after full recovery.

“The people’s safety and wellbeing are our main agenda in managing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.