UDA Holdings Covid-19 survivor joins pandemic fight, donates blood plasma

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Covid-19 sufferer was pleased that his final test results came out negative twice, and he was allowed to go home after 11 days of quarantine at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Upon being discharged on March 14, one of the first things Reza Huzairi Zainuddin did was to volunteer to donate his blood plasma to help in the search for a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old, who is also senior vice-president of Group Human Capital Division at UDA Holdings Berhad, was the country’s 46th Covid-19 patient from the second wave of the infection.

He was admitted to hospital on March 4 after showing symptoms of fever and fatigue, and subsequently tested positive for the disease.

Reza Huzairi, who hails from Jitra, was the first Malaysian to donate his convalescent plasma to test serum for Covid-19 treatment – and he said he could not feel prouder doing so.

“I voluntarily agreed to be involved in the programme because I felt it was part of my responsibility as a Malaysian to contribute in helping to combat the spread of the disease.

"I want to help in this battle against Covid-19. When contacted by the hospital, I was excited to join the programme on Thursday ... knowing how little of a help it is, this could save the lives of patients.

“I would like to donate the plasma again because they need an antiviral from a former patient to fight the disease... maybe in about two weeks I'll donate again. Besides, it doesn't hurt to do so," he said when contacted today.

On his Facebook page, Reza Huzairi wrote that a doctor from Sungai Buloh Hospital contacted him on March 31 informing him that he had been chosen as a Convalescent Plasma donor.

“I’m proud and thankful to Allah for replacing my sadness with a sense of relief and pride for giving me an opportunity to help Covid-19 patients,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Reza Huzairi Zainuddin. Pic courtesy from Reza Huzairi Zainuddin Facebook

Still traumatised

Reza Huzairi told Berita Harian that although he has recovered from the deadly disease, he is still exercising the necessary precautionary measures for fear of having to undergo the “traumatic event” again.

He said he regularly washes his hands and practices social distancing, besides staying at home despite being told by doctors that the risk of contracting the disease for the second time is close to none, as he is now immune to Covid-19.

Besides, he also does light exercises to stay energised.

“Although there may be no possibility of me contracting the virus for the second time, I am still taking precautionary measures as the outbreak still exists ... I am also traumatised by this, so it is best to continue with the care routine.

“Besides, after recovery, my body felt tired and my sense of smell was so strong, which is why I’m doing light exercises (to stay active),” he said.

Recalling moments spent while being held in an isolation ward, Reza Huzairi, who was in quarantine along with his 12-year-old son, said he spent his free time doing office work from the hospital, including holding meetings online.

He thanked the Health Ministry, Sungai Buloh Hospital, doctors and nurses who attended to him during the quarantine.