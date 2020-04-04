Cuepacs appeals for deferment of LPPSA loan payment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today appealed for a deferment of housing loans taken by civil servants via the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA).

In a statement, its president Adnan Mat said the union is appealing to the government and LPPSA to allow a measure which would be in line with the six-month deferment of loan repayments to financial institutions following the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the pandemic has affected the working routines and household incomes of many civil servants.

“Furthermore, not all civil servants have working spouses. Some are housewives, small traders and those working in the private sector.

“For some civil servants, their take-home pay is only 20 per cent, after deducting home loan repayment and other loans.

“Hence, with the deferment of the LPPSA loan repayment, which comes up to half of their salary, they will have an excess of income which they can use during this emergency period.”

Adnan said he hopes that the government and the LPPSA will relook into this matter, as Cuepacs made the request prior to the announcement of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus recently.