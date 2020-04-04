East Msians returning from abroad must undergo quarantine in peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabahans and Sarawakians returning from overseas to their home states via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) must first undergo quarantine in the peninsula.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said this applies to all East Malaysians who do not return to Borneo on the same day as their arrival at KLIA or klia2.

They are to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine before they can return.

“We have found that there are Sabahans and Sarawakians who do not have immediate flights back home, or have yet to purchase their tickets.

“For these passengers, they will be quarantined in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor, or where ever is nearest,” he said at a press conference today.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said East Malaysians who return from overseas via KLIA could remain in transit and continue their journey back to their home states. However, they would need to undergo compulsory quarantine in their own respective states.