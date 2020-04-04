More Malaysians to return from Singapore following lockdown

JOHOR BARU: More Malaysian workers are expected to return home from Singapore following a month-long lockdown to be enforced by the city-state from this Tuesday to break the Covid-19 transmission chain.

A restaurant worker in the republic, Muhammad Alif Omar, 26 said so far there had been no statements nor directives from the republic’s authorities calling for Malaysians to return home following the imposition of the month-long lockdown.

He said, for now, it was made to understand that Malaysians may be dismissed from their jobs or they may be allowed to return home upon fulfilling certain conditions.

“They should possess letters from companies or employers and health letters from selected clinics and undertake (Covid-19) screening. In the event of a negative test, they can show these two letters to the authorities and return to Malaysia.

“So far, the Singapore government has not announced anything about it (about Malaysians returning home), but it all depends on this Monday, as there may be further information from them.

“Yesterday’s announcement informed that only essential services would operate. Maybe some of us are not involved in such essential services and we would take the opportunity to return home, before April 7,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Fast food restaurant worker, Nur Marliyana Romli, 26, said eateries would be open but maybe their operating hours would be shortened and services would only involve take-away.

She said in terms of workers, employers would usually ask permanent workers to take unpaid leave and work schedules would be created on a rotational basis.

“So far employers have not forced us (foreign workers) to continue working or return to our home countries, but they will be forced to take unpaid leave. For example, Team A will work today, Team B will take leave without pay and we will take turns, so on and so forth.

“For the services sector, those who opt to return home can do so but the inherent risk is that their work permit would be cancelled automatically when their leave exceeds 14 days.

“There is a possibility that those (Malaysians) not involved in non-essential services would return home, as to live here without a job would be tough,” she said.

Singapore will shutter schools and most workplaces as it unveiled a raft of stricter measures to break the transmission of the coronavirus in the city-state.

Most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, will close starting Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an address to the nation Friday afternoon.

The stricter measures adopted by the republic will see:

- Casinos, theme parks to close starting next week;

- Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open;

- From April 7, all restaurants, hawker centres, coffee shops, food courts and other food and beverage outlets will remain open only for takeaway or delivery; and,

- Other economic sectors “that are strategic, or form part of a global supply chain" will not be closed; and,

- All preschool and student care centres will also be closed but will provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

Singapore’s government also plans to announce more support aimed at businesses and households on Monday.