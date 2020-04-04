88 discharged from hospitals, 150 new Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: 88 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals today, bringing the tally to 915.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patients who had made full recovery comprised 26.27 per cent of the 3,483 positive cases recorded so far.

He said as of noon today, there are 150 new cases.

“Out of the total of new cases, 80 of them were related to the tabligh gathering cluster (in Seri Petaling).

"Up until now, 99 positive Covid-19 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 50 of them need ventilator support,” he told a press conference, here.

He said four more fatalities had been reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), bringing the death toll to 57 or 1.64 per cent of the total number of cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 54th death (Cases 2,149) was a Malaysian woman aged 85 with a history of heart disease.

“She was taken to the IJN (National Heart Centre) on March 23 and died on March 28 at 12.10am.

“The 55th death or Case 860 was a Malaysian woman aged 66, with high blood pressure. She was treated at the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Kelantan. She was pronounced dead on April 3 at 4pm.”

He said the 56th death or case 2,850, was a 56-year-old Malaysian man, with heart problem, who had close contact with Case 1,031.

“He was treated at the Sarawak General Hospital and pronounced dead on April 3 at 4.16pm. Meanwhile, the 57th death or Case 1,575 was a Malaysian man aged 61 with diabetes. He was treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, Pahang. He was pronounced dead on April 3 at 10.25pm.

“The Health Ministry expresses condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Dr Noor Hisham.