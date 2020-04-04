MBSA councillor remanded for defying MCO

SHAH ALAM: A Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) councillor has been remanded by the police for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Selangor police spokesman on Covid-19, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Muslim said the man and three friends were arrested for playing badminton at a MBSA hall.

He said the man had been remanded and would be charged in court after due process.

“I have been informed that MBSA will also carry out internal disciplinary action against the councillor for flouting the MCO,” he told a press conference, here.

MBSA in a statement said it had given full cooperation to the police. The city council added it had received information regarding its hall in Section 25 being trespassed at about 1am on Apr 3.

“No sports and leisure activities are allowed at the hall during the enforcement of the MCO. Upon getting the information, MBSA together with the police had conducted an inspection at the said premises.

“At the site, a group of men were found playing badminton inside the hall and one of the men was a MBSA councillor. We have handed the case over to the police,” it said.

MBSA added, it had submitted a letter to the state government following the incident since the said councillor was politically appointed.

The city council also pledged it would not give any special treatment to anyone including civil servants, organisations or groups for defying the MCO.