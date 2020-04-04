Focus on SARI patients, precautions in place to protect healthcare personnel

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) is paying special attention to those with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) symptoms seeking treatment at clinics and hospitals given their potential to become Covid-19 patients.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry had been closely monitoring SARI cases in hospitals since January.

“We do have issues with SARI. We have told all our healthcare personnel to treat SARI cases as Covid-19 positive until proven otherwise. This is because, some of our healthcare personnel were infected while treating cases of pneumonia or SARI, which at that time was not yet confirmed as Covid-19,” he said in his daily press briefing, here, today.

He said it was important to protect healthcare personnel by taking the necessary precautions to prevent the infection’s transmission.

So far, 12 healthcare workers had been infected with Covid-19 while they were treating SARI patients.

Dr Noor Hisham said two groups were mostly at risk, namely, family members of a Covid-19 positive case and healthcare workers because they were dealing with such patients all the time, more so if the patient comes to hospitals or clinics and hid the relevant information from them.

“This puts us at risk, so now we have told our healthcare workers to treat anyone coming in with cough and flu or pneumonia symptoms, as Covid-19 patients until proven otherwise, although we may not have the investigation results out yet.”

He had earlier said a total of 150 new cases were recorded as of noon, today, bringing the overall tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,483.

He said four more fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), bringing the overall number of fatalities to 57 or 1.64 per cent of the total cases recorded so far, nationwide.