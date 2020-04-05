Covid-19: No increase in the number of red zones

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry's Emergency Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) has confirmed that there is no increase in the number of red zones for Covid-19 nationwide.

Lembah Pantai remains the location with the highest number of Covid-19 infected patients with 367 cases, followed by Petaling district (308) and Hulu Langat (307).

The Ministry through information shared over its official social media platfoirm said that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be implemented in the event of a sudden increase in the number of cases in an affected area to prevent the infection from spreading.

A shared MoH infographic showed that all districts in Kuala Lumpur were now in the red zone, with the exception of Cheras which has only 38 cases.

A district or location is designated as a red zone area if it registers more then 40 Covid-19 cases.

Several districts in Sabah and Sarawak have also been categorised under the red zone category - Kuching (155 cases) and Tawau (67 cases).

Other districts in the red zone are Seremban (146), Johor Baru (137), Kluang (135), Klang (88), Kota Baru (82), Kinta (82), Gombak (77), Hilir Perak (61) , Batu Pahat (47), and Jerantut (58).

Four districts in the Peninsula are categorised as green zones which have no Covid-19 cases while 27 districts in Sabah and Sarawak fall under this category.