Covid-19: Device which enables 5,000 samples to be tested daily arrives tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: An automated device from China will arrive tomorrow for verification of Covid-19 testing by the Institute for Medical Research.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the device would allow faster results turn-around with 5,000 tests being carried out daily.

"IMR will carry out verification first before we decide whether to proceed with procurement.

"The automated machine from Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) will allow more tests to be done, compared to the manual process," he told reporters here today.

He said the ministry was working towards increasing testing capacity by designating two more laboratories in Sandakan and Tawau, Sabah.