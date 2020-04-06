Mahmoud Abbas congratulates PM over Covid-19 crisis management

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has congratulated Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his appointment as Prime Minister and the government’s management of the Covid-19 crisis.

This was conveyed by Abbas in a telephone call to Muhyiddin, where the two leaders also discussed on maintaining bilateral relations.

Abbas also emphasized on Palestine’s wish to continue cooperation with Malaysia in various fields of common interest.

In return, Muhyiddin responded that he too looked forward towards developing stronger relations between the two countries.

He also invited the President to visit Malaysia after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, while wishing the Palestinian people peace, security and achieving their aspirations for unity, freedom and independence.